Karolína Kurková Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Oh, baby!

Karolina Kurková took to Instagram on Mother's Day to announce she and her husband, Archie Drury, welcomed their third child together. This marks the couple's first daughter, as they are already parents to sons Tobin Jack Drury, 11, and Noah Lee Drury Kurka, 5.

"Welcome LunaGrace, our little angel," the former Victoria's Secret model captioned her post on Sunday, May 9. "Born on the pink supermoon. We are so in love."

Along with her message, the proud mom shared a sweet photo of her little one, who appeared to be sleeping. The baby was adorably bundled up in a white onesie that had angel wings.

Back in December, the 37-year-old model announced her family was expanding in a personal essay for Glamour Magazine. She explained that she and her husband were "surprised but excited" about her pregnancy.

"I believe things happen when they are supposed to—it's part of that magic thing we don't always have control over," she penned at the time. "We have to surrender, be patient, evolve, and grow. But being pregnant for the third time, and especially being pregnant during this time, is a different experience."