Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Announce They're Having a Baby

A Bachelor Nation baby is on the way!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt shared the special news that they're expecting. Of course, the timing of their announcement couldn't be sweeter, as they revealed their family update on Mother's Day.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my queen," Kevin began his Instagram caption on Sunday, May 9. "This is a very big day for us, after a long and tough road to get here. The @thewendtgang is officially growing!!"

"Thank you @astridloch for giving me the one thing I've wanted most in my life," he continued, adding they've been on an "IVF journey."

"We will have much more to share about the struggle and steps we took to get here," Kevin noted, "but today we are just so excited to share the news that we are going to be parents!!"

Astrid gushed over their baby news, calling it "a dream come true."