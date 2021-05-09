Gigi Hadid's First Mother's Day Tribute to Baby Khai Will Make Your Heart Melt

Gigi Hadid's first Mother's Day is off to a sweet start!
On Sunday, May 9, the supermodel shared a heartwarming Instagram post about her baby girl, Khai, whom she shares with longtime partner, Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020.
"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy," the 26-year-old star began her caption. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you thank you thank you."
To celebrate the holiday, Gigi posted three photos of herself with her little one. In one image, the mother-daughter duo appeared to wear matching outfits, with the California native donning a beige sweater, while her daughter wore a onesie in the same hue. Another snapshot adorably captured the new mom catching some zzz's with Khai, as they cuddled together in bed.
Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, commented on her Mother's Day post, replying, "Khai the Goat."
"little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!!" Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother, Anwar Hadid, responded, with Olivia Culpo writing, "Omg how sweet. happy Mother's Day beautiful. I love you!!!"
Of course, Gigi isn't the only star to enjoy the special holiday as a new mom.
From Katy Perry to Brenda Song, see which celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day for the very first time in our gallery below!
