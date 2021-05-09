Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid's First Mother's Day Tribute to Baby Khai Will Make Your Heart Melt

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first-ever Mother's Day, and to mark the special occasion, she posted the sweetest message to her and Zayn Malik's daughter.

By Alyssa Morin May 09, 2021 5:49 PMTags
BabiesTributeHolidaysMother's DayMomsZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's first Mother's Day is off to a sweet start!

On Sunday, May 9, the supermodel shared a heartwarming Instagram post about her baby girl, Khai, whom she shares with longtime partner, Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy," the 26-year-old star began her caption. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you thank you thank you."

To celebrate the holiday, Gigi posted three photos of herself with her little one. In one image, the mother-daughter duo appeared to wear matching outfits, with the California native donning a beige sweater, while her daughter wore a onesie in the same hue. Another snapshot adorably captured the new mom catching some zzz's with Khai, as they cuddled together in bed.

photos
Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, commented on her Mother's Day post, replying, "Khai the Goat."

"little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!!" Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother, Anwar Hadid, responded, with Olivia Culpo writing, "Omg how sweet. happy Mother's Day beautiful. I love you!!!"

Of course, Gigi isn't the only star to enjoy the special holiday as a new mom.

From Katy Perry to Brenda Song, see which celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day for the very first time in our gallery below!

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Ellie Goulding

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer's husband Caspar Josling announced on Instagram May 2 that the couple is officially parents.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Natalie Dormer

The Game of Thrones actress gave birth to her bundle of joy in 2021. Her name is yet to be revealed.

Instagram
Scheana Shay

Just in time! The Vanderpump Rules star welcomed baby Summer Moon Honey Davies on April 26, just before her first Mother's Day.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Kristen Wiig

Double the trouble! The comedic actress welcomed not one but two babies via surrogate with fiancé Avi Rothman in July 2020.

Instagram
Sophie Turner

Another Game of Thrones baby! The actress and hubby Joe Jonas welcomed a sweet girl, Willa, in July 2020.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Nikki Bella

The Total Bellas star officially became a mom in July 2020. Baby Matteo was initially thought to have a heart issue, but was later found to be happy and healthy

Lea Michele/Instagram
Lea Michele

After a scary pregnancy, the Glee alum welcomed a son, Ever, with husband Zandy Reich. We hope he's the happiest baby— ever.

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Katy Perry

The singer and her fiancé, Oralndo Bloom, welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020. We hope she doesn't keep her parents "wide awake."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Felicity Jones

The British actress gave birth to her bundle of joy in late 2020.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
Billie Lourd

Emma Roberts isn't the only Scream Queens actress with a new babe. Her former co-star surprised fans with the birth of son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

KRed / BACKGRID
Melissa Benoist

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Huxley Robert Wood! The Supergirl actress gave birth to her baby boy in September 2020.

Instagram
Meghan McCain

The View co-host has a new view: that of her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

Instagram / Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

The "Super Bass" rapper-singer gave birth to a well-dressed boy in early 2021.

Instagram
Sasha Pieterse

The Pretty Little Liars actress's son Hendrix Wade Sheaffer entered the world in November 2020.

Instagram
Stassi Schroeder

In January 2021, the former Vanderpump Rules celeb said hello to her new baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

Instagram
Emma Roberts

The We're The Millers star welcomed a boy, Rhodes, alongside boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jenny Slate

Baby girl Ida Lupine was welcomed into the world by her hilarious mom and father Ben Stattuck.

Instagram
Meghan Trainor

Although she suffered a difficult pregnancy, the "All About That Bass" singer welcomed baby boy, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara.

Shutterstock
Rose Leslie

The Game of Thrones alum and her husband, Kit Harington, officially became parents in February 2021. 

Instagram
Mogran Stewart

E!'s very own Daily Pop and Nighty Pop co-host gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Row Renggli McGraw, in February 2021.

Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore

The actress always makes us sob on This Is Us— but now it's her turn to deal with the crying! Although her birth wasn't without its difficulties, we're glad she now has little August Harrison Goldsmith.

Instagram
Katharine McPhee

Rennie David Foster was welcomed to the world by the Waitress star in February 2021. His beautiful mama looked stunning in a bikini just weeks after giving birth.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Karlie Kloss

The former Victoria's Secret model and her hubby Joshua Kushner recently added to their family with the arrival of Levi Joseph.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Emma Stone

The La La Land actress is officially a mom! We're crazy, stupid in love with her baby.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Brenda Song isn't the only The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum to introduce a baby in 2021. Her former co-star gave birth to Jupiter Iris French on March 3, 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress welcomed Sylvester Apollo Bear, or Sly for short, in March 2021. She's since revealed that she feels like she's always breastfeeding.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

The model extraordinaire celebrated her first birthday as a mom in April, and we're sure she's looking forward to Mother's Day too. Gigi debuted baby girl Khai in September of 2021, and she's just as well-dressed as her fashionista momma. We wouldn't expect anything less.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Brenda Song

The actress shocked us in April 2021 with the quiet birth of baby boy with partner Macaulay Culkin. Here's to Dakota Song Culkin!

@jenanderson_photography
Witney Carson

In January 2021, the Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to baby boy, Leo. Congratulations!

Instagram
Lala Kent

After a difficult delivery, baby Ocean Kent Emmett was welcomed to the world by the Vanderpump Rules starlet and her fiancé Randall Emmett. The Bravoleberity shared that the scariest part of motherhood is clipping Ocean's nails.

