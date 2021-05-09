Where Does RHOA Newbie Drew Sidora Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever?

Watch : "Real Housewives" All-Star Cast Revealed for New Peacock Series

It's never easy being the new kid on the block. That goes double when you're the new Real Housewife in the city.

But all throughout season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, newcomer Drew Sidora rarely ever let us or her castmates see her sweat. Sure, the actress faced a disappearing husband—don't worry, he reappeared after three lost days in Tampa—a ruptured Achilles and a seemingly relentless onslaught of haterade from "friend of" LaToya Ali over the course of her inaugural season, but she always seemed to hold her own.

It was a slick move during the girls' trip to South Carolina where she presented her No. 1 fan LaToya with an autographed headshot that won us over.

All told, it was a pretty solid showing for a first season.

But before we say goodbye to Drew and the rest of the RHOA ladies (for now) with part three of the reunion special on May 9, she has one final hurdle to face: Our official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.