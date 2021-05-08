Lily James, Sebastian Stan and More Stars Who Look Identical to the Real People They Played

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Seeing double!

It's not every day a celebrity transforms into a fellow star, public figure or infamous person. But when it does happen, it's pure magic.

Case in point? Lily James and Sebastian Stan dropped jaws and left everyone in awe with their transformations for their new roles, in which they are playing one of Hollywood's sexiest couples: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

On Friday, May 7, Hulu sent pop culture fans into a frenzy after releasing the first official images of its upcoming miniseries, Pam & Tommy. Plus, the two leads shared behind-the-scenes portraits of themselves to show off their epic makeovers.

"Love Bites," Sebastian captioned his Instagram, with Lily writing, "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor posted another image of himself in character and added a quote from the Mötley Crüe rocker: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."