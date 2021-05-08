Barack and Michelle Obama Mourn the Loss of Their Beloved Family Dog Bo

The Obama family is expressing their heartache after their beloved dog, Bo, passed away.

Both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama shared the tragic news on their respective social media accounts on Saturday, May 8.

"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," the former President began his Instagram caption, alongside several images of himself and his pup. "For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."

The 57-year-old politician continued, "He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly."