Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Dad Justin Timberlake's Music

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

It's gotta be interesting to have a musical Troll for a dad.

But for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's 6-year-old son Silas, it's more like meh, no big deal...

In a remote interview on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 7, the actress and Cruel Summer executive producer talked about the boy's recognition of his dad's career as an actor and singer, saying he knows he voices Branch in the Trolls animated films and also identifies his voice in his music.

"Whenever he hears his daddy's song, he'll go, 'Oh yeah, that's Dad,'" she shared. "Like, no big deal, you know, whatever."

However, Silas has no interest in watching the animated children's Amazon Video series Pete the Cat, which features his mom.

"The funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show," she recalled. "He will not watch the show, and yet he says, 'Hey Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show.'"