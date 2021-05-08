Why Southern Charm Exes Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll Were Spotted Hanging Out

Here's the (sweet) tea...
Southern Charm stars Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll were seen hanging out five months after they confirmed their breakup. However, their recent outing together appeared to be a friendly reunion and nothing more.
On Friday, May 7, Colby Billhardt, a mutual friend of the former couple, posted a now-expired Instagram Story that showed Madison and Austen riding in the same vehicle with other people. Per the short video clip, which was captured and re-shared by fans, Madison drove the car while Austen sat in the passenger seat, and they both seemed to be in the middle of a conversation.
Moreover, they appeared to be headed to a mutual friend's wedding. Both Bravo stars kept their reunion low-key and didn't post about each other on their social media accounts.
Back in December, the 30-year-old salon owner revealed that she and Austen decided to go their separate ways.
"We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he," Madison confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. "So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."
The Bravolebrity explained that the coronavirus pandemic put their romance into perspective and contributed to their split.
"I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger," she shared. "We weren't even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was."
She added, "Austin took his quarantine a little differently than I did—or, a lot different. I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I'm trying to do. So, I think we're just on two different wavelengths."
Earlier this year, romance rumors between the reality TV personality and Alex Rodriguez erupted when he was still engaged to Jennifer Lopez. But following the speculation, both Madison and the retired athlete publicly denied ever being involved.
Just last month, Madison let it slip that she was no longer single when an Instagram follower teased that A-Rod would soon be knocking on her door after he and J.Lo officially called it quits. "Mmmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you," a fan replied to her post in April, to which she responded, "I have a boyfriend!"
But that's all the tea she spilled and kept details of her new relationship tight-lipped.
At this time, it appears Austen is currently single.