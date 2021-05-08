Dan Levy Hilariously Responds to Schitt's Creek Fan Who Falsely Mourned His Dad Eugene's Death

One Schitt's Creek fan is feeling "so embarrassed" after falsely tweeting that beloved actor Eugene Levy—who plays Rose family patriarch Johnny—had passed away.
The viewer wrote, "Eugene Levy was such a gift. It's so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here."
Twitter users immediately reacted to the post, with one joking, "@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this."
Eugene's son and co-star, Dan Levy, swiftly set the record straight about the fake claims, writing, "News to me."
The social media user deleted the original tweet and apologized directly to Dan for the faux pas. "@danjlevy I'm sooo sorry! I thought he had passed last year," the fan wrote. "Everything has been such a blur the last year. I'm happy to know he's fine. I'm so embarrassed."
A second tweet continued, "Sorry all I seriously thought he had passed. I'm glad I am wrong. I was sitting here watching the show super sad." Dan has yet to respond to her apology note.
One Twitter user guessed that the incorrect tweet probably gave Dan a "Minor heart attack," prompting the original poster to say, "I feel horrible" about the "honest mistake."
When another user asked if the O.P. had been "drinking heavily," the fan commented, "No, but I am very sleep deprived." They later admitted they confused Eugene with Fred Willard, who died in May 2020 at age 86.
For dedicated Schitt's Creek viewers, the awkward encounter felt like one big case of déjà vu. Recall in season four of the comedy series, news spreads online that Moira (Catherine O'Hara) has died, prompting daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy) to run into her mom's adjacent motel room and exclaim, "Oh, thank god! The internet thinks you're dead!"
Moira remarks, "I'm standing right here!" When she asked why people are believing the rumors, David (Dan) adds, "Well, it doesn't help that Alexis tweeted, 'Goodbye to a great actress' with a cool sunglasses emoji."
Luckily in both cases, Mr. and Mrs. Rose are alive and well.