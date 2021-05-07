See Sebastian Stan and Lily James Transform in First Pics From Pam & Tommy

Watch : Pamela Anderson Does Live TV From Bed With New Husband

Prepare to do a double take.

Hulu just released the first official images from the miniseries Pam & Tommy, and if we didn't know better, we'd just think they were photos of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee themselves. Knowing it's actually Lily James and Sebastian Stan has us clamoring for this miniseries ASAP. Put it in front of our eyeballs immediately!

The show is billed as "A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history—the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

Lily and Sebastian play the iconic couple, who were married from 1995 to 1998. Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mohzan Marnò also star, with Rogen's Point Grey producing.