Porsha Williams Shares Her Mother's Day Amazon Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gift shopping can be difficult, especially for an event like Mother's Day that you celebrate every single year. It is plausible to run out of ideas. Thankfully, Porsha Williams shared some suggestions during an Amazon live broadcast. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, "Look, I'm doing all the work for you, OK? Click and add to cart. Click and add to cart."

If you can trust any Amazon shopper, it's Porsha, who promised, "Listen, don't second guess it. If I'm telling you that I love it, you know I tried it. You know I'm an Amazon freak, so you're gonna want to buy it."

Porsha found a pair of leggings that she swears "reduces the sight of cellulite" and makes it look like you got a Brazilian Butt Lift. She loves these Ugg slippers that "literally hug your foot" and a shiatsu massager that "feels like somebody is pressing on those pressure points."

If those sound like the perfect gifts for mom (or yourself) just keep on scrolling to get more of Porsha's insights and see her other recommendations.