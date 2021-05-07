You Have to See Joshua Bassett’s "Cheesy" Original Audition for The High School Musical Series

Watch : Joshua Bassett Serenades E!'s Erin Lim With Original Song

Nearly two years after his Disney+ show first debuted, Joshua Bassett cringes when thinking about his original audition for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

He recounted the romantic yet "cheesy" story to E! News' Erin Lim for The Rundown, and it turns out he has a lot more in common with his character, Ricky, than you might think.

"Funnily enough, when I auditioned for season one of this show, the original pilot actually had Ricky writing Nini a song to ask her to homecoming," he recalled. "And I was like, ‘Guys, two years ago, I technically did this, so.' And they made me play this song in the audition room."

Joshua, now 20, explains that the first song he ever wrote was to ask a girl to a dance. "I wrote this little song in, like, 20 minutes and went to her house with my friend," he shared during his catch-up with The Rundown, which airs Monday, May 10. "I sang it to her, because she had turned down two other guys... I was like, ‘If I'm gonna go for this girl, I gotta go big.'"