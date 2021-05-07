Giuliana Rancic Is Leaving E!'s Red Carpet Award Show Coverage

Giuliana Rancic is saying goodbye to the red carpet.
The longtime E! correspondent announced today that she will no longer be hosting E!'s live red carpet award show coverage.
"After 20 fabulous year's hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," Rancic said in a statement on Friday, May 7. "One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life. To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It's truly been a highlight of my career and life. To my production team throughout the years, you are simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will carry with me."
Rancic continued, "And to all the viewers, all around the world, thank you for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride. I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter."
A spokesperson for E! added in a statement, "While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humor and keen sense of fashion to E!'s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life. We look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future and we will always be her biggest fans—on and off the carpet."
Rancic has interviewed countless celebrities from fashion, film, TV and music at some on Hollywood's biggest annual events, including the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes and beyond.