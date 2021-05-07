Armie Hammer Resurfaces in the Cayman Islands Nearly 2 Months After Rape Allegation

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Armie Hammer has been spotted publicly for the first time since he faced a rape accusation in March.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 34, was photographed in the Cayman Islands, where his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been living with their two children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hammer was seen dining with five friends at the oceanfront tiki bar known as Macabuca, according to an eyewitness. He was dressed down in a grey T-shirt, shorts, sandals and sunglasses, and sported a new buzz cut.

The eyewitness told E! News that "the mood was super chill, eating food and looking casual," noting that no alcohol was consumed.

On March 18, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that Hammer is the "main suspect" of an investigation into rape and assault allegations. The investigation began on Feb. 3 when an unnamed woman's attorney contacted the bureau. Hammer has denied the allegations.