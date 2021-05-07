Pink's Husband and Their 2 Kids Make Sweet Cameos in "All I Know So Far" Video

Watch : Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award

Pink's new music video is raw, personal and a full family affair.

The 41-year-old pop star's husband Carey Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, star in "All I Know So Far," released on Friday, May 7. The video also features appearances from none other than fellow pop legend Cher and veteran TV star and Transparent actress Judith Light.

The clip begins with Pink climbing into a bed with her daughter and reading her a book. Jameson, Judith and Cher acts out the story, which begins with an angry, rebellious young girl and her mother. Pink has penned music about her troubled youth before.

"Once upon a time, there was a girl who was 9," the singer reads to Willow. "She liked to be alone, thought she was all grown. Think you got attitude and sass? Doesn't hold a candle to this badass."

She continues reading, "Sometimes she'd go crazy, psycho, unhinged. Usually when her mama went off on a binge. She had no direction. She was always so stressed. All she knew was that she didn't want to be like the rest. This is my story, it's mine to tell, about how I learned to break out of my cell. There's only one way you can truly live free, it lies in the power of when 'I' becomes 'me.'"