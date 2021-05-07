Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Vivica A. Fox Recalls the Racial Insult Ivanka Trump Made to Her on Celebrity Apprentice

By Samantha Bergeson May 07, 2021 7:16 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity ApprenticeIvanka TrumpShowsAndy CohenRacismNBCUFor Real
PREMIERES MAR. 25, 9p| 6e PM
Watch: Vivica A. Fox Recalls Racial Insult From Ivanka Trump on TV

Vivica A. Fox is calling out racial injustice. 

The Empire star detailed a racially insensitive comment she endured by Ivanka Trump while filming Celebrity Apprentice back in 2015. Fox revealed the shocking remark to host Andy Cohen on last night's episode of For Real: The Story of Reality TV on E!.

"I will never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice, and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow you speak very well,'" Fox explained. "You know Andy, I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time she was insulting us. I think at the time she thought she was complimenting us." 

Cohen added that he doubts Trump knows the difference even now. 

Fox continued, "She was like, 'Oh wow you guys are intelligent.' Now, I'm going to say when the show aired, Twitter went crazy, like, 'What does she mean?!'" Fox remembered.

Yet Cohen pointed out that there were a lot of other creatives who had to approve that clip before airing. "Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, 'Oh, this is great,'" Cohen continued.

photos
Black Lives Matter: In Stars' Own Words

While no one "flagged" the scene, Cohen asked Fox and fellow panelists The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi BurrussLove & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young and executive producer of Preachers of L.A. Holly Carter what advice they would give "a successful white producer" in TV, like Cohen himself.

Getty Images

"I would say, take time to learn the people that you're working with," Carter stated. "I would also say, learn to like your Black women." 

Scott-Young added that Cohen was "fearless" to address racial issues on For Real, while Cohen thanked guests for the "enlightening" conversation. 

Watch the interesting clip above to see every stars' reaction!

Catch up on episodes of For Real any time online.

Trending Stories

1

Will Smith Shares Rare Photo With His Twin Siblings for Their Birthday

2

Patrick Schwarzenegger Unveils Dramatic Physical Transformation

3

Matt James on Why He’s Giving Rachael Kirkconnell Another Shot

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday, Mar. 25 at 9p| 6e p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Will Smith Shares Rare Photo With His Twin Siblings for Their Birthday

2

Patrick Schwarzenegger Unveils Dramatic Physical Transformation

3

Matt James on Why He’s Giving Rachael Kirkconnell Another Shot

4

Watch Megan Fox's Surprisingly Spot-On Britney Spears Impression

5

Anne Heche Throws Shade at Ex Ellen DeGeneres in Must-See TikTok

Latest News

See The Hilarious Reason Steph Curry's Son Thought He Was a Pro Golfer

J Balvin's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's Not Afraid to Be Bold

Watch Pink's Husband and Kids Make Sweet Cameos in New Music Video

Vivica A. Fox Recalls the Racial Insult Ivanka Trump Once Made to Her

Olivia Rodrigo Slams "BS" Criticism Over Her and Taylor Swift's Songs

Exclusive

Watch 90 Day's Colt Propose to Vanessa & See Her Wild Reaction

We're Totally Buggin Over the Clueless x HipDot Makeup Collection