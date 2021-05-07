Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

We're Totally Buggin Over the Clueless x HipDot Makeup Collection

You're gonna want everything. Check out our exclusive look at the eyeshadows, blush, lip oils, and more before the drop.

By Marenah Dobin May 07, 2021 6:54 PMTags
Do you think we'd ever miss out on a Clueless-inspired makeup collection? "Ugh, as if!" HipDot has announced the newest collaboration based on the iconic 90's movie will debut on May 11 at the HipDot site and Ulta's online storeClueless fans will "be able to express their inner Bettys and Baldwins with this Cher Horowitz-approved collaboration."

HipDot Cosmetics CEO Jeff Sellinger explained, "Clueless has become a cultural revolution -- from the fashion styles to iconic catchphrases, we created a makeup collection that embodies that 'teen nostalgia' that Clueless captures so well."

Like all HipDot products, the HipDot x Clueless collection is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, talc, mineral oil, phthalates, and other harmful ingredients. The products don't drop until May 11, but we have an exclusive look at the collaboration below.

Jaclyn Hill's Ulta Makeup Collection Confirms Her Status as the YouTube OG

The 411 Eyeshadow Palette ($32) - Do you prefer fashion victim or ensemble-y challenged? Get the 411 with this eyeshadow palette that will complement any outfit and make you the life of the party...even if it's in the Valley. Prepare to fall "butt-crazy" in love with these 12 ultra-buttery shades: Highly Selective, Botticelli, Classic, Full-On Monet, The Valley, Homies, Phat, Totally Paused, Fashion Victim, Pretty Groovy, Doll Face, Whatever!

Total Bettys Lip Oil Set ($24) - Anything you can do to draw attention to your mouth is good. So pucker up and get hydrated, glossy lips with this Tinted Lip Oil Set. Includes three moisturizing tinted lip oils in red, nude and mauve that will ensure your status as a total Betty.

Totally Clueless Blush Palette ($26) - Get ready to bug out over the Totally Clueless blush palette. These 4 silky-smooth, glowy shades are perfect for all skin tones to keep you from looking like a full-on Monet...even if you are a virgin who can't drive. (That was way harsh, Tai)

Clueless Collection Bundle ($82) - For those totally "butt-crazy" over this collaboration, they can pick up the bundle that comes with The 411 Eyeshadow Palette, the Total Bettys Lip Oil Set, and the Totally Clueless Blush Palette.

Cher's Locker Set Box ($108) - Let's do a makeover! Open Cher's locker to find the Total Bettys Lip Oil Set, the 411 Eyeshadow Palette, the Totally Clueless Blush Palette, and a collectible HipDot x Clueless pink fluffy pen (Just like Cher's!), all packed in the Limited Edition Clueless Collector's Box.

If you're looking for another pop culture-inspired makeup collection, check out our favorites from Lisa Frank and Morphe.

