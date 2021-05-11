We're Totally Buggin Over the Clueless x HipDot Makeup Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Do you think we'd ever miss out on a Clueless-inspired makeup collection? "Ugh, as if!" HipDot has announced the newest collaboration based on the iconic 90's movie will just dropped at the HipDot site and Ulta's online store. Clueless fans will "be able to express their inner Bettys and Baldwins with this Cher Horowitz-approved collaboration."
HipDot Cosmetics CEO Jeff Sellinger explained, "Clueless has become a cultural revolution -- from the fashion styles to iconic catchphrases, we created a makeup collection that embodies that 'teen nostalgia' that Clueless captures so well."
Like all HipDot products, the HipDot x Clueless collection is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, talc, mineral oil, phthalates, and other harmful ingredients. Check out the collection below.
Clueless x HipDot The 411 Eyeshadow Palette
Do you prefer fashion victim or ensemble-y challenged? Get the 411 with this eyeshadow palette that will complement any outfit and make you the life of the party...even if it's in the Valley. Prepare to fall "butt-crazy" in love with these 12 ultra-buttery shades: Highly Selective, Botticelli, Classic, Full-On Monet, The Valley, Homies, Phat, Totally Paused, Fashion Victim, Pretty Groovy, Doll Face, Whatever!
Clueless x HipDot Total Bettys Lip Oil Set
Anything you can do to draw attention to your mouth is good. So pucker up and get hydrated, glossy lips with this Tinted Lip Oil Set. Includes three moisturizing tinted lip oils in red, nude and mauve that will ensure your status as a total Betty.
Clueless x HipDot Totally Clueless Blush Palette
Get ready to bug out over the Totally Clueless blush palette. These 4 silky-smooth, glowy shades are perfect for all skin tones to keep you from looking like a full-on Monet...even if you are a virgin who can't drive. (That was way harsh, Tai)
Clueless x HipDot Cher's Locker Set Box
Let's do a makeover! Open Cher's locker to find the Total Bettys Lip Oil Set, the 411 Eyeshadow Palette, the Totally Clueless Blush Palette, and a collectible HipDot x Clueless pink fluffy pen (Just like Cher's!), all packed in the Limited Edition Clueless Collector's Box.
If you're looking for another pop culture-inspired makeup collection, check out our favorites from Lisa Frank and Morphe.
Originally published May 7,2021 at 11:54 AM PT