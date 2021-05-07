Sex and the City's Jason Lewis Reveals If He's Returning for the Reboot

Watch : Jason Lewis on Former Costars Kim Cattrall & Cynthia Nixon

Will we be seeing the "Absolute Hunk" on HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot?



If you were counting down the days until Jason Lewis made an appearance alongside the famous friend group, unfortunately, you will be sad to learn that his character will not be returning for the revival.



In a recent interview with Daily Front Row, the 49-year-old star confirms he will not reprise his role as the would-be ex-boyfriend of Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones.



"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" the actor shares. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."



Cattrall isn't appearing in the new series, titled And Just Like That, either. Although the trio of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) will be back together as they explore their everlasting friendship, which has now grown with the ladies into their 50s. But what about other characters like Mr. Big? The jury is still out on that one in particular as actor Chris Noth has been playing very coy when responding to recent speculation that he would not partake in the series.