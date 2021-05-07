Patina Miller Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Ideas to Spoil Mom

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Could your mom use a self-care night? The answer is yes, always yes.

If you're unsure what could possibly help your mom find her zen and stop worrying about you, Patina Miller has you covered. From dreamy candles and fluffy slippers to chic water bottles, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan actress truly knows how to make mom feel pampered, especially on Mother's Day!

"I have always loved Mother's Day, as I have the fortune of having a pretty amazing mom, and a community of Mommies – all that I love so much," Patina revealed to E!. "Being able to put a smile on her face and show how much I appreciate her is fun for me.. Now that I am a mom myself, it's nice to now participate and let my husband and young daughter spoil me rotten as they always do! The best title I will ever have is mom."