Watch 90 Day's Colt Propose to Vanessa and See Her Wild Reaction

Watch : Exclusive: Watch This "90 Day: The Single Life" Proposal

Colt Johnson may be single no more.

The 90 Day: The Single Life divorcé seems to have found a forever love again with former friends with benefits partner Vanessa Guerra. Colt even asked his mother Debbie for her blessing to propose. In E! News' exclusive preview for the highly-anticipated season finale, Colt finally pops the question to Vanessa—and her reaction is shocking, to say the least.

Colt whisked Vanessa away for a romantic getaway to Big Bear Lake in California. While she is waiting on the dock, Colt anxiously goes back to the car to retrieve the engagement ring. "My hands are shaking," he breathes in the preview above.

Even though Colt and Vanessa have "only been officially dating for about a month," Colt is convinced she is the one for him. "I want something that matters, something that will be forever," he says in a confessional. "So, I'm going to ask her to marry me."