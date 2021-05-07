The MixtapE! Presents Coldplay, Saweetie, Aly & AJ and More New Music Musts

Watch : Saweetie Confirms Breakup With Quavo

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It may not technically be summer quite yet, but, baby, the anthems have arrived.

Whether it's Coldplay doing a bit of a time warp, Saweetie staking her claim or Big Freedia definitively proving she's not to be trifled with, this week's releases were almost exclusively of the get up and groove variety. (That said, we're still wiping our tears after the walloping Conan Gray delivered. Consider yourselves warned.) What follows are our picks for the best of the best.