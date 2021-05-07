IHOP Responds to Adam Sandler's Viral Video With a Delicious Offer

Watch : Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Getting Turned Away at IHOP

How sweet is this!

IHOP has a delicious treat in store for customers, and it's all thanks to Adam Sandler. As fans may recall, footage of the comedian being turned away from the restaurant recently went viral, leading Sandler to tweet, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."

After seeing the Happy Gilmore actor's post, IHOP cooked up an idea. "You know what, @adamsandler," the company tweeted out on May 4. "You may be onto something here. In your honor, we'd like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP."

Yes, you read that right.

The company is declaring a bit of their own happy holiday by offering a special deal on what's now called #MilkshakeMonday. Patrons can join in the fun on May 10th by enjoying a milkshake at any of the restaurant's locations nationwide for a good cause.