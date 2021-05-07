Kate Middleton's Red Coat Will Have You Already Planning Your Fall Wardrobe

Already thinking past spring and summer and dreaming of fall fashion? Well, Kate Middleton's latest look may offer some style inspiration.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a red coat by Eponine, a beige pleated skirt and a pair of brown heels on May 7 to mark the release of the book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

As part of the launch, Kate teamed up with The Book Fairies group to hide 150 copies throughout several communities in the U.K. Each book has a gold sticker and ribbon, as well as a letter from the 39-year-old royal. Kate even left a copy of the publication in front of Kensington Palace for one lucky reader to find.

Last year, Kate partnered with the National Portrait Gallery to launch the project Hold Still, which invited people to submit photographic portraits focused on themes like Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness. Kate, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, served on a panel of judges who selected 100 portraits to be featured in the book.