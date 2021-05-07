Josh DuggarGeorge ClooneyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Milo Ventimiglia Has the Best Response to Those Viral Short Shorts Photos

Weeks after photos of Milo Ventimiglia rocking short shorts at the gym went viral, the This Is Us took to Instagram to respond.

Remember Milo Ventimiglia's short shorts?

You know the ones. The pair that had the internet thirsting over the 43-year-old actor after he wore them to the gym in April and flashed his toned leg muscles. Well, the This Is Us star is bringing them back. 

In a May 6 Instagram post, Ventimiglia shared a close-up shot of the viral bottoms and wrote, "Ride em high kids." Needless to say, his followers immediately recognized the gym attire.

"The shorts heard around the world," one fan wrote in the comments section. Added another, "Oh, we've seen."

Ventimiglia appears to have a few pairs of short shorts. In addition to the camo set seen in the picture—which he was photographed in two weeks ago—the three-time Emmy nominee also has some black shorts, which he rocked at the beginning of last month.   

"Milo Ventimiglia in short shorts is not what I was expecting to see this morning," one fan tweeted last month, "but I'm glad I am." 

Added another social media user, "Woke up to new pictures of Milo Ventimiglia wearing short shorts, it's gonna be a good day."

Milo Ventimiglia's Best TV Roles

During a 2020 interview with People, Ventimiglia's trainer Jason Walsh said he's been "working with Milo for roughly eight years now" and said the two "meet anywhere between three to five times a week, depending on how busy he is."

He was also asked if Ventimiglia followed a particular regimen ahead of filming any TV scenes that may show a little more skin.

"Milo has always been dedicated to his workouts. Consistency is key," Walsh told the magazine. "It's the best method because as an actor, you don't have to stress about taking your clothes off if that time comes. You just know you're good to go."

