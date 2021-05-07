Jessica Alba’s Epic Detox Fail Is Hilariously Relatable

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge

Jessica Alba is being honest about more than just her successful company.

During an appearance on the May 6 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Good Luck Chuck star recalled a recent "vegan hiking getaway" that didn't go quite as planned.

"It was a vegan hiking, detox situation and I didn't realize, so in my mind, I'm like, ‘I'm going there to do the healthy thing," the actress shared. "But, actually, you're supposed to eliminate all the things before you get there."

The Honest Company founder mentioned that it wasn't until she already showed up for the adventure that she was told that the real work takes place for weeks in advance. As she explained, "So they're like, ‘for a month, you should stop drinking alcohol.'"

Well, that sounds a little awkward—considering the 40-year-old mogul joked that she enjoyed a margarita—or maybe even several—the night before heading to the hiking destination. And although she was also told that meat should've been eliminated a week or two before the trip, she shared that she may have had tacos for breakfast with all the toppings you can imagine right before.