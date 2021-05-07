Mandy Moore Jokes Baby Gus May "Need Therapy" as She Breastfeeds in This Is Us Makeup

It must be a confusing time to be Mandy Moore's infant son.
The 37-year-old star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 6 to share footage of herself breastfeeding baby Gus. In the sweet post, she was still decked out in the makeup she wears to portray the older version of Rebecca, her character on NBC's Emmy-winning drama series This Is Us.
Mandy also noted she had just wrapped filming on the show's fifth season that same day.
"That's a wrap on season five," the actress shared in the video that showed her in the full makeup. "Now I'm just feeding my child. I hope he's not gonna need therapy for this later."
Earlier in the day, the Saved! star had posted pics to her Instagram Story of herself driving from the set in the makeup. She captioned one of the shots, "Last day of work on Season 5 for this lady. Can't believe it."
As she was finally calling it a night, Mandy posted footage of herself resting in bed, although this time, she had removed the makeup and looked like her typical self.
"Just got home and got into bed and feeling really grateful," she told fans. "I cannot believe we've done 88 episodes of television. It is beyond my wildest dreams and comprehension. And just feeling incredibly grateful to have a job that I am so fulfilled by, and so grateful to all of you who continue to watch and support the work that all of us are doing, especially during such strange times over this past year."
She continued, "So, thanks for hanging in there with us. And more to come!"
Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in November 2018, and they welcomed their first child, whose full name is August Harrison Goldsmith, in February.
This Is Us, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
You can catch the season five finale on May 25, although if you happen to be Mandy's baby boy, you might want to wait a few years until you can fully wrap your head around what exactly your mom is doing on there.