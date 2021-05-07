Jesse Williams Is Leaving Grey's Anatomy After 12 Seasons

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy": Sarah Drew Teases Dr. April Kepner's Return

Grey's Anatomy is saying goodbye to another beloved character.

In the latest episode titled "Look Up Child," it's revealed Jesse Williams is moving on from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery.

Grey's Anatomy executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to E! News, "Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift."

"Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work," Krista continued. "We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery—played to perfection for so many years."

Jesse is the latest actor to leave Grey's Anatomy. This season saw Giacomo Giannotti's character Andrew DeLuca, and Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) boyfriend, die after being stabbed by an attempted kidnapper on the crossover episode of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

Last January also marked the departure of Justin Chambers' Dr. Alex Karev. At the time, Justin said that he was leaving the show after 16 seasons in order to "diversify my acting roles and career choices."