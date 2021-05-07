Laura Prepon's New HSN Cookware Line Will Make You Want to Cook Again

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may know Laura Prepon for her iconic roles in shows like That '70s Show or Orange is the New Black but did you know she is an incredible cook, too?

This week, the actress unveiled her first-ever cookware collection, PrepOn Kitchen, with HSN designed to help you spend less time slaving over homecooked meals and more time enjoying your gourmet creations with family and friends.

"I grew up in the kitchen cooking. My mom was this wonderful, eccentric gourmet chef and I learned so much from her as a youngster in the kitchen," the mom of two revealed. "My mother like me, we share our love through making food for our friends and family. But when I was a kid, I don't have a single memory of actually enjoying those meals with her. Ever since I've been thinking about ways to streamline time in the kitchen."

And her eight-piece cookware collection does just that. From 4-piece nesting food prep bowls to a sleek Prep & Chop to prep boards and silicone food lids, the colorful lineup of kitchen must-haves will help you get a head start on cooking healthy meals for the whole family.

"As a mother of two, I'm just trying to make our time in the kitchen less stressful, more attainable, and hopefully, more fun, because I love cooking," the That '70s Show star explained. "But I also want that precious time with my family, and that's what I'm trying to do with PrepOn Kitchen; Streamline our time, so we have more time to do what we love."