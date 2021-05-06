Megan Fox's Surprisingly Spot-On Britney Spears Impression Deserves an Encore

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Scottish Royals?!

Megan Fox's impersonation of Britney Spears has us yelling, "Gimme More."

The Jennifer's Body actress gave The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers a short performance of the tune "Oops!... I Did It Again" on the Thursday, May 6 episode, and her impression was spot-on.

"I'm not a girl, not yet a women," she sang in that signature high-pitched tone Britney is known for. Perhaps boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly gave her some vocal lessons?

As for what inspired the musical moment, Megan was explaining why Britney is her go-to artist on plane rides. She recalled the days when she was flying once a week for work, even though she was afraid of traveling in the air.

"I was like, 'I'm kind of pushing the statistics now because i'm flying so often," she shared. "And that's where the fear came from because it's like, yeah if you fly twice a year you're good but not if you're flying like twice a week."