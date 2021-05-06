RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reacts to Ex-Husband Frank Saying He's Her "Soulmate"

The friendliest exes on reality TV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania is sounding off on ex-husband Frank Catania saying he's her "soulmate" on Watch What Happens Live last night.

During the Wednesday, May 5 interview with host Andy Cohen, Frank was asked about the RHONJ moment when a psychic told Dolores her current boyfriend David Principe is not her forever man.

"Listen, I'm Dolores' soul mate," Frank said this week. "Even though we're not romantically involved, I'm still her soul mate."

So what's Dolores' reaction to the eyebrow-raising statement?

Dolores exclusively told E! News ahead of next week's RHONJ season finale, "Safe to say I agree with him. You know a soulmate I don't think has to be an intimate relationship. A soulmate can be a dog, a soulmate can be a child or a best friend and Frank is definitely my soulmate in the fact that I've done past life things and it says me and Frank have been bonded for a long time together, so I could see that. I don't deny that. It's OK, you know?"