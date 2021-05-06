Robert Downey Jr. Mourns Death of Assistant Jimmy Rich After "Terrible and Shocking Tragedy"

Watch : Robert Downey Jr. Dedicates People's Choice Win to Stan Lee

Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the death of his "brother" Jimmy Rich.

On Thursday, May 6, the Iron Man actor announced his assistant and friend died the night before in a car crash. He wrote on Instagram, "This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday."

"He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit," Downey reflected. "our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career."

Downey added, "Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent."

Numerous members of the Marvel family, including Avengers actors Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo, expressed their sincere sympathies for the Downey and Rich families.