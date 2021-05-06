Jessie James Decker Poses in a Bikini After Treating Herself to "New Boobies"

Country singer Jessie James Decker is feeling good in her skin—and bikini!
The Eric and Jessie: Game On star took to Instagram on May 6 to share a pic of herself sporting a blue bikini. However, it wasn't just her stylish swimwear from her brand Kittenish that she was showing off in the photo.
"I treated myself... to new boobies!" Jessie captioned the pic. "After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some."
Jessie, who shares children Vivianne, 6, Eric II, 5, and Forrest, 2 with her former football player husband Eric Decker, is "super happy" with her decision, and said she feels "like a brand new woman" following the surgery.
"It's not for everybody but it was certainly for me!" she continued. "I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy. #YOLO."
Jessie's followers applauded the star for her honesty. One commented, "Thank you for being so transparent! Beautiful inside & out." Another shared, "you look amazing!!! And thank you for managing realistic expectations for the women and young girls following you and being transparent!"
Jessie, who has previously said she follows the South Beach Diet and detailed her fitness routine, recently told E! News that she doesn't like the pressure moms are under to snap back to their bodies before having a baby.
"I always tell mothers, like, that should be the last thing on your mind," she explained. "After you have a baby, please do not think about trying to lose weight. Just feed your baby. Love on your baby. You have a newborn. Your body is trying to heal. You will know when your body is ready. Don't listen to your brain telling you, 'Lose weight, lose weight.' You'll know when you physically feel like, 'Okay, I feel like I'm ready to kind of have that energy and can run around.'"
For Jessie, it's all about being comfortable with your body—whatever is right for you.