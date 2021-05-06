Bebe Rexha Shares She's Dated Female Celebs in Message on Sexuality

Bebe Rexha has shared more about her sexuality and love life, which has included fellow celebs.
In an interview posted on Wednesday, May 5, the 31-year-old "Meant to Be" singer revealed to the U.K. magazine Gay Times that she has previously dated women, including famous ones, and is currently in a relationship with a man.
"What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale," she said. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it—no!"
She continued, "Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy."
The singer said that she is attracted to "whoever inspires" her, adding, "When I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional. The power...I personally cannot deal with that."
Bebe, who declined to label herself, has spoken about her sexual preferences before. In 2020, she told Health magazine, "I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find "the one," I can't just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me—and I don't care if that's a boy or a girl."
In 2019, Bebe told Nylon magazine, "I think I scare men. I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls...Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy. I feel like I always have to be—it's terrible to say 'the man' and 'the woman...Isn't it crazy how it's like, 'man,' 'woman.' I wish there were different terms for it."
"If I want to make out with someone, I'll just make out with them," she added. "I don't care who you are. I'm big on energies."
Bebe is featured on Rita Ora's 2018 song "Girls," along with Cardi B and Charli XCX. The song—whose lyrics include "Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls / Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls"—drew controversy and accusations of promoting stereotypes about bisexuality.
Rita later said in a May 2018 statement that the song was inspired by a "real and honest experience" in her life, and also apologized, saying that she would "never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone."
That same month, Bebe was asked on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast if she could imagine herself falling in love with a woman, she replied, "Yeah I could."
"At the end of the day, love is love and I don't think it should be labeled any which way," she continued. "I've never looked at it like that in my life. It's whether someone makes you feel something in your tummy or not."