Is James Kennedy Ready to Propose to Raquel Leviss?! See His Surprising Answer

Watch : James Kennedy Practices Marriage Proposal on Lisa Vanderpump

Is Vanderpump Rules resident bad boy James Kennedy ready to settle down?

Former boss Lisa Vanderpump at least certainly thinks so! In this hilarious preview from tonight's Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, James hints at his future with girlfriend Raquel Leviss.

Fellow dinner guest comedian Jim Jeffries describes his own wedding day faux pas, before asking whether women prefer grand proposals.

"I think I would have liked a bigger proposal than I had," host Lisa admits next to husband Ken Todd. "I was on my back just kind of making out with him, and he said, 'I would never ask you to marry me because I know you don't want to get married,' and I said, 'Ask me anyways.'" Lisa jokes that that Ken "bought cheapest ring he could find."

"It was the only one I could afford!" Ken counters.

Yet this only leads to Lisa encouraging James to get engaged himself.