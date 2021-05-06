Check Out the Adorable and "Kind" Charity T-Shirt Benefitting Red Nose Day 2021

Watch : Mandy Moore Says PCA Win Is Unexpected & Teases "This Is Us"

It's that time of year again!

Comic Relief's seventh annual Red Nose Day to fight childhood poverty is almost here. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, fans and A-listers alike will virtually come together to support kids in underserved communities. Over the past year, hunger and poverty levels in the United States have reached record highs amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Red Nose Day comes at a crucial moment in this country's time of need.

In addition to getting a digital red nose at rednoseday.org, fans can support Red Nose Day by purchasing a special limited edition T-shirt designed specifically for Red Nose Day by Charlie Mackesy and featuring illustrations from his New York Times bestselling book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the new unisex tees showing a young boy and his Red-Nosed pal, the mole, sitting in a tree. "What do you want to be when you grow up?" the mole asks.

"Kind," replies the boy. A second shirt is also available that reads, "What do you want to be when you grow up? 'Kind,' said the Girl."