Mary-Kate Olsen Is All Smiles During Rare Public Outing in New York City

Mary-Kate Olsen was photographed enjoying drinks with her friend Brian Molloy during a New York City outing on May 4. Continue scrolling to see the image and learn more.

By Ryan Gajewski May 06, 2021 8:08 PMTags
Mary-Kate OlsenCelebrities
Mary-Kate Olsen couldn't possibly have had a fuller smile as she recently enjoyed the springtime weather in the Big Apple. 

The 34-year-old fashion mogul was photographed during a rare public outing on Tuesday, May 4 while sitting outdoors at an establishment in New York City. She can be seen seated at a table with pal Brian Molloy as the pair have drinks, and at one point, she was seen enjoying a hearty laugh. 

The twosome were seated next to potted ivy, and Mary-Kate wore a dark coat and had her hair pulled back in a scrunchie. 

In January, E! News learned that the Full House alum and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy had reached a divorce settlement. This development came eight months after fans first learned that the couple, who wed in November 2015, had split. 

Neither of them has yet to comment publicly on what led to the parting of ways. However, a source told E! News in May 2020 that their differences had become apparent.

"Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," the insider shared at the time. "But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back. She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."

Thankfully, she's had twin sister Ashley Olsen to support her throughout the process.

The siblings aren't seen together in public frequently, although they were spotted dining outdoors at New York City's Mark Hotel back in December 2020.

