Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Receives Birthday Love From the Royal Family

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II shared birthday tributes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison on May 6. Scroll on to read the messages.

Watch: Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Can you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison is already 2? Yes, you read that right! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy is celebrating his special day on May 6 and his relatives are paying tribute to him from across the pond.

In Queen Elizabeth II's social media post, she shared a 2019 photo of a newborn Archie with his parents. The monarch captioned the snapshot, "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also among the royals to send a message to Archie, writing alongside a photo from his July 2019 christening, "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today." Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's Clarence House account also posted a pic from Archie's christening, showing Charles standing next to Harry as he held son Archie.

These sweet messages for Archie come just a few weeks after the royals reunited with Harry at Prince Philip's funeral, marking the first time the duke had seen his family since his and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

While Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's baby girl, couldn't attend the service—she was advised by her physician not travel overseas—she did play a role in honoring Philip on the day of his funeral. 

In fact, Meghan and Harry requested for a special wreath to be laid for Philip. Additionally, Meghan penned a handwritten card to accompany the wreath.

The couple also played a role in helping William and Kate celebrate their recent anniversary. According to a spokesperson for the duo, Harry and Meghan privately congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their special day.

