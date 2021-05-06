Mark WahlbergBill & Melinda GatesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Courteney Cox's Harsh Memories of Dancing in the Friends Fountain Will Ruin Its Magic for You

You might no longer enjoy watching the Friends stars splash around in that famous fountain after hearing Courteney Cox reminisce about the shoot.

The Friends characters will be there for each other when the rain starts to pour, but there appears to be a limit to how drenched they're really willing to get. 

Courteney Cox is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 6, as seen in preview footage. At one point during the visit, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the 56-year-old Cougar Town alum for her memories of the cast dancing in the fountain, as seen in the opening credits and in marketing images for the enduring NBC sitcom. 

When Ellen asked whose idea it was to have the cast romp around in the water, Courtney replied, "Well, it definitely wasn't mine. We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens—it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

She continued, "I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn't know each other that well at that point. But I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"

Ellen appeared confused as to why it would take so long to film the footage for the series that launched its 10-season run back in September 1994, and Courteney didn't appear to be clear on the answer, either.

"Literally, we were just like, 'How much longer are we going to pretend to love dancing in water?' But it was fun—but not really," the actress shared with a smile. 

It appears that the actress who portrayed Monica wasn't the only cast member to feel this way. As Jennifer Aniston said during a 2016 interview on British chat series The One Show, "Dancing in a pond, or like, a fountain, felt a little odd. But we did it." 

Warner Bros.

Courteney also gave hints to Ellen about HBO Max's upcoming Friends reunion that the cast recently filmed and is expected to debut later this year. "It was unbelievable—it was so emotional," the star shared before teasing "a lot of special surprises." 

Watch Courteney relive her harrowing fountain experience in the above video. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

