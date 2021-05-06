John Mulaney Plans Return to the Comedy Scene After Stint in Rehab

John Mulaney is getting back to work after focusing on his health.
Later this month, the 38-year-old comedian is set to perform his first live shows of 2021, as he has quietly booked four dates at New York City venue City Winery from May 10 to May 14.
All four shows have already sold out, according to the venue's website, although there is an option to sign up for the waiting list in case more tickets are released. Phones are not permitted during the performances, and proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test is required for entry.
The gigs mark his return to public life following multiple media reports in December 2020 that he had checked into rehab for addiction struggles. A rep for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse voice actor did not respond to E! News' request for comment at that time.
It's unclear whether the scheduled dates will be part of a larger tour, as he has yet to announce anything via social media. His own website simply says, "No upcoming dates at this time. Check back soon!"
John has been open about his struggles with addiction with alcohol and cocaine in the past, addressing his previous issues in both the media and in his stand-up comedy.
"I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop," he shared during his 2012 special New in Town. "That surprises a lot of audiences because I don't look like someone who used to do anything."
A 2019 Esquire profile featured details of his sobriety journey, including his 2005 decision at age 23 to quit alcohol and cocaine after a weekend bender that "was just crazy." According to the publication, the Big Mouth star did not enter a recovery program back then but had kept up his sobriety ever since.
During his Dec. 2 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he explained why he had recently begun working as a staff writer on fellow Saturday Night Live alum Seth Meyers' talk show, Late Night.
"I wanted to have a boss, and I wanted to have structure because my psychiatrist, who knows me well—he said to me, 'Without external structure, I don't have any confidence in you thriving,'" John quipped.
E! News has reached out to the comedian's team for comment about his upcoming performances.