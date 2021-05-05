Bill Gates Transfers $1.8 Billion in Stocks to Estranged Wife Melinda Amid Divorce

Watch : Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

New details are emerging about how Bill Gates and his wife of 27 years​, Melinda Gates​, are dividing up their wealth​ following their divorce announcement.

According to SEC filings obtained by E! News, Bill gave Melinda, who he married in 1994, more than 14 million shares of the Canadian National Railway Company, as well as 2.9 million shares of AutoNation. Together, this equates to more than $1.8 billion dollars in stock.

Bill, who was the co-founder of Microsoft, is the fourth richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of over $124 billion, according to Town & Country. Melinda is a former manager at Microsoft, who, along with her husband, co-founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. The non-profit is dedicated to "fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world," according to its website, and works towards combating diseases like HIV/AIDS, polio and malaria.

The estranged couple announced the news of their divorce on May 3 in a joint statement.