Stephanie Shepherd Shares Green Products to Clean Up Your Skincare Routine

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all been on top of our cleaning and sanitization game in response to the pandemic. For a lot of people, this means using products with harsh chemicals, but that doesn't have to be the case. You can effectively sanitize your hands with a product made from clean ingredients instead. In fact, Each & Every makes a plant-based alcohol hand sanitizer, but you're probably most familiar with the company for its staple product: the Worry-Free Natural Deodorant. Despite some common misconceptions, you can prevent sweat and odor with a natural product. Just ask Stephanie Shepherd, who told E!, "From personal experience, I know that 'green' products are just as efficacious."

If there's anyone who we should trust on this one, it's Steph. She and Max Moinian created Future Earth, a climate club that launched last year. Additionally, she shares her insights on living a plastic-free lifestyle as a columnist for Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh. Prior to those roles, she was Kim Kardashian's executive assistant and, eventually, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of Kardashian West Brands.

Steph told E!, "It is really important to me to explore the clean beauty space and find brands like Each & Every that really check all the boxes when it comes to clean and safe ingredients as well as sustainability." While Steph understands why some people may be reluctant to try new products when their go-to items work so well, she is encouraging people to replace those with eco-friendly products because they work just as well.

Overhauling your skincare routine sounds like a daunting task, but it really doesn't have to be. For anyone who wants to gradually switch things up, Steph advises, "Start wherever feels natural to you and educate yourself on the choices you're making, the products you're buying, the brands you're supporting, and the people you are electing into office."