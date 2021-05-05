Matt James on the Truth About the Fantasy Suite and Why He’s Giving Rachael Kirkconnell Another Chance

Watch : Matt James "Focusing" on Relationship With Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James is telling all.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the former Bachelor lead opened up about why he and Rachael Kirkconnell are giving their relationship another shot, months after the controversy surrounding resurfaced photos of her at a 2018 antebellum-themed party.

"I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn't Black—[is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black," Matt explained. "It's on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist. And I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better."

In February, Matt called the photos of Rachael "incredibly disappointing" and shared that the situation was "devastating and heartbreaking," as he had given the contestant his final rose and hoped to build a life with her. The following month, he confirmed their breakup, which he said happened shortly after the show aired.