New Mom Rooney Mara Shares How Son River Has Impacted Her Outlook on Life

Watch : Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Are Expecting Their First Child

Ahead of celebrating her first Mother's Day, Rooney Mara penned a heartfelt letter touching on how becoming a new mom to son River has changed her outlook on life.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress, who shares son River with fiancé and fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix, welcomed the couple's first child in September 2020.

In the heartwarming letter, the 36-year-old star shared, "Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world."

In addition to being an Academy Award-nominated actress, Rooney has also long been an animal rights activist.

The Side Effects star also candidly shared that motherhood has furthered her connection to all beings, but especially to mothering animals. She explained, "I feel so fortunate to be able to nurture my son in all of the ways that nature intended, and I wish all mothers in the animal kingdom could experience that sacred maternal bond with their young."