New Mom Rooney Mara Shares How Son River Has Impacted Her Outlook on Life

Ahead of celebrating her first Mother's Day, Rooney Mara penned a heartfelt letter touching on how becoming a new mom to son River has changed her outlook on life.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress, who shares son River with fiancé and fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix, welcomed the couple's first child in September 2020.
In the heartwarming letter, the 36-year-old star shared, "Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world."
In addition to being an Academy Award-nominated actress, Rooney has also long been an animal rights activist.
The Side Effects star also candidly shared that motherhood has furthered her connection to all beings, but especially to mothering animals. She explained, "I feel so fortunate to be able to nurture my son in all of the ways that nature intended, and I wish all mothers in the animal kingdom could experience that sacred maternal bond with their young."
The letter was written in support of Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day campaign, which honors the lives of extraordinary mothers who against all odds—survived dire circumstances—healed from their traumas and graciously share their affection with others.
With a one-time donation of $35, fans are able to symbolically adopt a rescued family through Farm Sanctuary's Adopt a Farm Animal Program and support the organization's work to keep more families like theirs together.
The new mom also asked fans to help honor all of the inspiring moms and maternal figures that have made a difference in their lives for this coming holiday.
If you're looking for an amazingly special gift for Mother's Day, you can visit FarmSanctuary.org to adopt a farm animal for the moms, mother-figures and other loved ones in your life.