See Scrubs Stars & More Beloved TV Casts Get Back Together in Reunion Road Trip First Look

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip" Brings TV Stars Together on E!

It's time for a throwback!

Fan favorite stars from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Scrubs, All My Children and A Different World are getting back together to relive the old times on E!'s Reunion Road Trip.

In this newly released trailer at the four-part special event series, Donald Faison, Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke reunite for the 20th anniversary of the Scrubs premiere, while the cast of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy come together again since the reality show concluded in 2007. Carson Kressley is even ready to pop bottles in honor of their reunion!

The ensemble cast of All My Children debate who shot the fictional JR Chandler and tease which co-stars have been slapped the most onscreen. Fans can also look forward to the A Different World gang being back together onscreen to chat about their groundbreaking series.

Yet as the teaser trailer promises, Reunion Road Trip isn't the typical reunion series.