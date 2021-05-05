Drew Scott Reveals the Touching Wish He Had for Brother Jonathan During His Tearful Best Man Speech

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Drew Scott's wedding wish came true.

In a new YouTube video that reflected on his 2018 wedding to his now wife Linda Phan, the Property Brothers' star spoke about how his identical twin brother Jonathan Scott's best man speech inspired Drew to make a sweet wish.

Jonathan said in his speech at the pair's nuptial celebration in Italy, "Though Drew and I look very much alike on the outside, we're two very different people on the inside. He's that guy that will just introduce himself to anybody, and man, am I happy that he walked up to that stranger at Fashion Week in 2010 and said hello."

Watching the wedding speech in the new video, Drew recalled his emotions upon hearing his brother's kind words.

"It still gets me choked up," Drew explained. "I remember thinking when he was crying during that speech that all I wanted was to see him find somebody to fall in love with, so I'm glad he did."