Why James Kennedy Promises Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Will Be Like No Other

James Kennedy is "more than excited" to be back filming Vanderpump Rules.
Filming on the hit Bravo series is finally resuming this month after over a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, SUR's resident DJ is opening up about returning to VPR in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"It's been a long, hard year and I just feel like everyone has evolved and everyone has gone through so much, including myself, that I just feel that's it right and I just feel like it's going to be a great season," James revealed while promoting his Thursday, May 6 appearance on E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. "I'm at the peak of my whole young adult life and I just think that it's going to be great. The stories have so much left that's been untold, you know what I mean? There's just so much more to the stories and I'm just so excited to come back. Obviously I love filming and it's so fun to spend our summers like that. I'm excited for people to see my sobriety and I'm excited for people to see the James I've become, the man I'm becoming."
James, who will be two years sober this July, says season nine of VPR will obviously be different since six cast members have departed the show in the last year.
"I think this season will be entirely different than every other season, just like every past season has been different than the one before that," he shared. "I think that the story continues. And I think that post-COVID, everyone has got a lot, a lot to catch up on. There were friendships that didn't exactly see the light of day until pre-COVID and then I haven't been able to chat it up with some people that I've wanted to chat it up with. So I just feel like this season is going to bring just a refreshing, refreshing new look."
James added, "It's going to be a great season and I'm so excited."
James has stayed in touch with co-star Lala Kent and recently saw the new mom and fiancé Randall Emmett after the birth of their daughter Ocean Kent Emmett in March.
"I haven't met the little one yet," James revealed, adding, "I went to Randall's birthday and I sat next to Lala at the table and we got to chat and catch up. Obviously I congratulated her. Lala and I are on great terms and I'm so happy for her."
Don't miss James' appearance on Overserved tomorrow night on E! and catch up on Vanderpump Rules on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)