You'll Get Nostalgic Watching the First Trailer for Paramount+'s Rugrats Series

The babies are back.
On Wednesday, May 5, Paramount+ released the first trailer for their reimagining of Nickelodeon's beloved children's animated series, Rugrats. And, as the new trailer below teases, there will be a lot of adventures outside of the playpen when the show drops on May 27.
Once more, the now CG-animated series follows Tommy (E.G. Daily), Chuckie (Nancy Cartwright), Susie (Cree Summer), Angelica (Cheryl Chase) and twins Phil and Lil (Kath Soucie) as they explore the world from an incredibly creative point of view. Case in point: The reimagining is seen parodying Jurassic Park. Not only is Tommy spotted being chased by a dinosaur, but he also declares, "Hold onto your bottles."
Fingers crossed Reptar swoops in to save the day! Rugrats first debuted in August 1991 and went on to become a mega-popular franchise for Nickelodeon. In addition to a TV show, Rugrats inspired three hit films, merchandise and so much more. After 13 years and nine seasons, Rugrats signed off in August 2004.
Yet, as Paramount+ has proven, you can't keep a good baby down.
While the upcoming series promises new fun moments, there are plenty of callbacks to the original show. We're, of course, talking about Tommy's famous catchphrase: "A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do."
On the highly anticipated return of Rugrats, Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President: Nickelodeon Preschool and Executive Producer, promised, "This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent, making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today's kids."
Joining the original cast is an A-list batch of new voices. In fact, the series boasts three Veep alums, including Tony Hale as Chuckie's dad Chas, Anna Chlumsky as Angelica's mom Charlotte and Timothy Simons as Angelica's dad Drew. There's also the always hilarious Nicole Byer, who will play Susie's mom Lucy.
For a taste of the fun to come, watch the all-new trailer above.
Rugrats will be available to stream on Paramount+ May 27.