This American Ninja Warrior Contestant's Superhuman Skills Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The inaugural American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship spotlights elite female athletes like multi-winner Jesse Labreck. Check out the exclusive, heart-pounding sneak peek!

Who will be the first ever American Ninja Warrior Women's Champion? Well, this preview proves the competition is fierce for the inaugural event! 

On Sunday, May 9 (Mother's Day!), fans can watch 12 elite female athletes vie for the special title during ANW Women's Championship on NBC. Competitors will battle over two intense courses, with the top four going head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner will receive $50,000 and make history as the first American Ninja Warrior Women's Champion.

In an exclusive sneak peek, American Ninja star Jesse Labreck shows off her superhuman skills and intimidates competitors. The gym manager from North Aurora, IL is one of the top Ninja athletes regardless of gender. Labreck also holds the record for most buzzers (6!) in a single season for any ANW women in history. Her fiancé Chris DiGangi is even a fellow ANW champ! Talk about a power couple. Even Labreck's friends and family wear "Flex Labreck" t-shirts to cheer on the competitor. 

Survivor Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Labreck dominates the beehive jumps and seamlessly shifts from each obstacle. After a slight hesitant before the burnt rubber portion, Labreck gloriously bounds across the rotating pieces. Labreck even approaches the side-to-side climb before hitting the buzzer in a heart-pounding moment of sheer athleticism. 

"What happened?!" Labreck breathlessly asks after beating the record. "The Ninja gods were on my side."

So will Labreck bring home the champion title? Check out the insane clip below for a preview and watch Sunday to find out!

The American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship airs Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m. on NBC. 

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

